Lilwin's video saying 'this movie will kill someone' before his accident, emerges

Dorcas Agambila

A video has emerged on social media capturing actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, making a chilling statement just days before his movie premiere.

Lilwin

In the viral clip circulating across various platforms, Lil Win ominously predicted that someone would lose their life on the day of the movie premiere.

Addressing his colleagues, Lil Win drove to a particular spot and stated, "Friday, we will cut off someone's head. Friday this movie will kill someone."

Wounded LilWin shows up at his movie premiere, speaks about his accident (VIDEO)

Tragically, Lil Win was involved in an accident just hours before the premiere, and true to his words, the incident claimed a life.

A three-year-old boy named Richard Ampomah Tawiah died, and his father was left with severe injuries.

In the wake of this devastating incident, there have been growing calls for Lil Win to face consequences for his alleged recklessness on the road.

Lilwin-accident-

Lil Win, who was reportedly driving at high speed, crashed into a vehicle carrying young Nana Yaw and his father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah.

Nana Yaw and his father were initially rushed to a nearby hospital and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where the young boy sadly passed away.

According to eyewitnesses, Lilwin was driving at high speed from the Amakom intersection towards the WAEC area when he suddenly veered into the opposite lane.

Richard, the three-year-old boy, who was seated in the front while his father drove, was laid to rest on May 28 in a modest burial attended by family members.

The accident occurred while Lil Win was en route to the premiere of his film 'A Country Called Ghana' in Kumasi.

