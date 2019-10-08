Excerpts of Mmebusem’s appearance in “Boys Abr3”, a TV series have gone viral, winning him fans, who can’t hold back their laughter at how funny he portrays Jesus in the local sequel.

However, the working relationship between Mmebusem and popular Kumawood actor, Salinco, who produces the series, has gone bad and the two are set to part ways. Local Jesus granted an interview to register his complaints against Salinco.

In the interview, pulse.com.gh heard Mmebusem say that things have gone that bad to a point where Salinco has even cursed him and seized the Jesus costume from him. However, being the man that acts to be, he’s managed to get the same outfit for his skits.

The disagreement between the two is pinned on financial issues. Listen to the interview in the video below for more details.