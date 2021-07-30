‘May Jehovah bless this union’ - Funny Face congratulates ex-wife on her second marriage

Nana Adjoa and her fiancé, Eric Adjei, tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra, on Wednesday, July 28.

Pulse Ghana

The ceremony was graced by family and close friends, and a performance from gospel musician, Obaapa Christy.

Reacting to the well-publicised traditional wedding, Funny Face has asked for blessings upon Nana Adjoa’s new chapter, adding that she should keep winning.

He congratulated her on his Instagram page, saying: “GYE NYAME... CONGRATULATIONS…NANA!! May JEHOVAH bless dis union… Keep Winning Too...KASOA VANDAMME…EI GO OVER YOU.”

Funny Face and Nana Adjoa had a beautiful beginning and a promising future after their secret marriage in 2014. But their marriage hit the rock in 2016 after the pair came out publicly to accuse each other of infidelity and bad bedroom performance.

In 2020, Funny Face decided to publicly apologise to his ex-wife and forgive her for whatever happened. She, however, ignored his apology.

He also revealed that anytime he calls her, she never answers the call and that happened again on Wednesday after his social media apology.