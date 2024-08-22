ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Medikal addresses allegations of ruining Fella Makafui's business with his rants

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician Medikal has explained why he disclosed certain private details about his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, following their separation.

Medikal and Fella
Medikal and Fella

According to Medikal, Fella's decision to call the police to search his house angered him, prompting him to make some public statements.

Recommended articles

Fella and Medikal
Fella and Medikal Fella and Medikal Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the "Rants, Bants, and Confessions" podcast hosted by socialite Efia Odo, Medikal clarified that he had no intention of causing harm to Fella's business despite their differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I didn't just wake up and make the video; she did something that annoyed me. The police coming to my house is what triggered me to say a lot of things at that time. Whatever I said was not meant to undermine her.

Medikal and Fella
Medikal and Fella Pulse Ghana

I was mad that she did such a thing after all the support I have given her. It was not intended to spoil her business. I don't regret anything I did; it was caused by something. It just pains me that the issue could have been handled in a better way to avoid the social media outbursts and all that," he said.

What happened

In a series of social media posts, Medikal revealed experiencing both physical and emotional abuse in the marriage. In response, Fella Makafui sought police protection, claiming that her husband's accusations were 'false' and 'harmful.'

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation attracted significant attention, with Medikal's revelations sparking widespread discussions on social media and among the public. The two individuals have decided to end their marriage and co-parent their child.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PRISCILLA CHAN

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with 7-foot statue of her

Gospel singer Nhyira Okyere Marfo

Late Team Eternity member's family addresses rumours surrounding her demise

Socrates Sarfo

Socrates Safo joins other celebrities in complaining of neglect after supporting NPP

We scam and steal cars to Ghana; Sick Ghanaian lady in Germany confesses

We scam and steal cars to Ghana; Sick Ghanaian lady in Germany confesses