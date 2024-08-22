Medikal addresses allegations of ruining Fella Makafui's business with his rants

He acknowledged that his actions were not commendable but insisted that Fella should be blamed for the issues in their marriage.

Speaking on the "Rants, Bants, and Confessions" podcast hosted by socialite Efia Odo, Medikal clarified that he had no intention of causing harm to Fella's business despite their differences.

"I didn't just wake up and make the video; she did something that annoyed me. The police coming to my house is what triggered me to say a lot of things at that time. Whatever I said was not meant to undermine her.

I was mad that she did such a thing after all the support I have given her. It was not intended to spoil her business. I don't regret anything I did; it was caused by something. It just pains me that the issue could have been handled in a better way to avoid the social media outbursts and all that," he said.

What happened

In a series of social media posts, Medikal revealed experiencing both physical and emotional abuse in the marriage. In response, Fella Makafui sought police protection, claiming that her husband's accusations were 'false' and 'harmful.'

