Medikal says his last 'talking stage' was last year

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has revealed that his last "talking stage" was a year ago.
According to him, his last "talking stage" was last year when he was asked about his most recent experience.
Medikal, whose real name is Samuel Adu Frimpong, has recently been linked to a secret relationship with Eazzy.
Reports of Medikal’s alleged affair with Eazzy went viral on Snapchat when popular Ghanaian socialite Davon dropped details of their amorous relationship.
However, despite appearances that both Fella and Medikal have moved on with their lives, netizens have uncovered what they believe to be proof that Medikal is indeed romantically involved with Eazzy.
The rumours of Medikal and Eazzy’s relationship have intensified online, with ‘faceless’ pictures of them spending time at hotels and hanging out in matching outfits emerging. Medikal and Eazzy have both been sharing pictures from the same locations at the exact same time on social media, prompting netizens to try to solve the ‘puzzle.’
However, following this development, Medikal who seems to be keeping tabs on the reactions on social media, has spoken.
The Beyond Control CEO did not outright confirm or deny the rumours.
“If anyone tells you anything about me, believe it. It’s true. Don’t doubt the person. What you are seeing online is just a percentage of all the things happening in my private life; if I want to show you everything, you will die.
“I want to lay low and not show the ninety-nine percent of my private life online. I have learnt my lessons; I won’t show anything online again,” he stated in a video shared on Snapchat.
Medikal and Fella Makafui tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in March 2020. However, their marriage has been the subject of media attention and public scrutiny, with rumours of a split circulating earlier this year.