Medikal details how his properties should be shared as he talks about his death

He disclosed this in a random post on X ( formerly known as Twitter) when he said "When I die, make nobody cry."

Medikal Pulse Ghana

According to Medikal, he believes he has lived life to the fullest; hence, the tears over his death will not be worth it. "I've already lived life to the fullest!" he said in the post, adding, "I don’t want any funeral."

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about his family, Medikal, who has a child, Island, with Fella Makafui, disclosed that he has another and a new wife. According to him, he wants his properties to be shared between them. "My close ones should make sure Island is good, my mum is good, and my new wife and kid should get 50 per cent of whatever I own," he said.

Medikal Pulse Ghana

It does not come as a surprise that the rapper didn't mention Fella Makafui in what is believed to be his will, as they went through a messy split that attracted myriads of headlines following the scandalous claims about their union.

Earlier in May 2024, when social media was abuzz with news of Medikal and Fella Makafui's messy separation, allegations of infidelity, including claims involving Eazzy, were cited as one of the reasons for their split.