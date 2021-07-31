Meet Serwaa Amihere’s beautiful mum and sister (VIDEO)

“Hi guys, meet my beautiful family; my mother and my sister,” she said in the video she shared on her Instagram page.

In the video, they were seen getting their hair done. It is unclear what occasion it was for.

The video melted the heart of her followers and celebrities alike.

Actresses Salma Mumin and Gloria Osarfo, radio host Ohemaa Woyeje, musician Fameye and celebrity lawyer Sandrah Ankobiah were among the celebrities who reacted to the video.

This is not the first time Serwaa Amihere has flaunted her mother.

Last year, she celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing a cute photo of herself and her mother. She captioned the photo: “All of my heart in one photo. Happy Mother’s Day to all mother’s here. God Bless you.”

