Men are endangered species – Kanayo O Kanayo

Kanayo appeared as a guest on a recent episode of the podcast “The Honest Bunch,” co-hosted by Husband Material and Deity Cole.

“Many wealthy Nigerian men patronise our women and give them benefits that make us look like we are not working hard,” he lamented.

“Nigerian rich men, most of them spend money on our girls to the extent that it impoverishes us. You call a girl, she’s your girlfriend, she says she wants to do a production and demands N100 million to N150 million and you give her. But if it’s me, KOK, you’ll say ‘go and work hard, my friend.’

“Let’s look into this issue because have you seen any lady ask for financial help for any medical expenses? It’s only the men. We are an endangered species, that’s what I am saying,” he stated.

The veteran also revealed his ambition to remain active in the film industry until he reaches the age of 90.

The 62-year-old actor shared his aspirations in a preview of an upcoming episode of the Honest Bunch podcast.

