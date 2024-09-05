ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Men can never win any sexual encounter against women - Uncle Ebo Whyte

Selorm Tali

Renowned Ghanaian playwright and motivational speaker Uncle Ebo Whyte has advised men to stop boasting about "conquering" women after engaging in sexual encounters.

Uncle Ebo Whyte
Uncle Ebo Whyte

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3, Uncle Ebo challenged the common notion that men emerge victorious in sexual relations, highlighting that women hold more power in such moments.

Recommended articles

“When a man sleeps with a woman, he tells his friends, ‘Oh, I finished her.’ But if you knew who finished who, you’d stop talking,” Uncle Ebo remarked, suggesting that men often overlook the value they give away during intimacy.

Uncle Ebo Whyte
Uncle Ebo Whyte ece-auto-gen

“In any sexual encounter, the winner is not the man; it’s the woman. The man gave his energy, reputation, and opportunities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised men to maintain their self-respect and avoid reckless behaviour that could damage their reputation. “Understand the need to respect yourself. This can bring you down and make you lose your respect and reputation faster than anything else,” he cautioned.

Uncle Ebo also warned men to be cautious of situations that seem too easy or tempting. Sharing wisdom from a friend, he said, “When you go to the forest and find a table laid, walk away because you don’t know why the table is there.”

Among his many plays that have won hearts, awards, and accolades for his career, Uncle Ebo Whyte is also known for his outspokenness in sexual matters. In 2021, he disclosed how he battled a masturbation addiction for 3 years.

"I got married at the age of 29, a virgin. I wasn’t chaste or “holy”, I played around Canaan just hadn’t entered and earlier in my life, I had been addicted to masturbation from age 17 till I broke the addiction at age 21," he said.

In a pulse.com.gh report that went viral, he disclosed how he broke the addiction.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. (MusicInAfrica)

Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to a dancehall showdown for supremacy

Dumelo X Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Dumelo apologises for making wild allegation against MP Lydia Alhassan on live TV

From Ghana to Venice; Endurance shares excitement as she features in new film

Endurance goes global as she features new film to be premiered in Italy

Esther Smith

My mother set off to KATH to abort me and something happened; Esther Smith reveals