Men can never win any sexual encounter against women - Uncle Ebo Whyte

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on TV3, Uncle Ebo challenged the common notion that men emerge victorious in sexual relations, highlighting that women hold more power in such moments.
Renowned Ghanaian playwright and motivational speaker Uncle Ebo Whyte has advised men to stop boasting about "conquering" women after engaging in sexual encounters.
“When a man sleeps with a woman, he tells his friends, ‘Oh, I finished her.’ But if you knew who finished who, you’d stop talking,” Uncle Ebo remarked, suggesting that men often overlook the value they give away during intimacy.
“In any sexual encounter, the winner is not the man; it’s the woman. The man gave his energy, reputation, and opportunities.”
He advised men to maintain their self-respect and avoid reckless behaviour that could damage their reputation. “Understand the need to respect yourself. This can bring you down and make you lose your respect and reputation faster than anything else,” he cautioned.
Uncle Ebo also warned men to be cautious of situations that seem too easy or tempting. Sharing wisdom from a friend, he said, “When you go to the forest and find a table laid, walk away because you don’t know why the table is there.”
Among his many plays that have won hearts, awards, and accolades for his career, Uncle Ebo Whyte is also known for his outspokenness in sexual matters. In 2021, he disclosed how he battled a masturbation addiction for 3 years.
"I got married at the age of 29, a virgin. I wasn’t chaste or “holy”, I played around Canaan just hadn’t entered and earlier in my life, I had been addicted to masturbation from age 17 till I broke the addiction at age 21," he said.
In a pulse.com.gh report that went viral, he disclosed how he broke the addiction.