Men can never win any sexual encounter against women - Uncle Ebo Whyte

“When a man sleeps with a woman, he tells his friends, ‘Oh, I finished her.’ But if you knew who finished who, you’d stop talking,” Uncle Ebo remarked, suggesting that men often overlook the value they give away during intimacy.

“In any sexual encounter, the winner is not the man; it’s the woman. The man gave his energy, reputation, and opportunities.”

He advised men to maintain their self-respect and avoid reckless behaviour that could damage their reputation. “Understand the need to respect yourself. This can bring you down and make you lose your respect and reputation faster than anything else,” he cautioned.

Uncle Ebo also warned men to be cautious of situations that seem too easy or tempting. Sharing wisdom from a friend, he said, “When you go to the forest and find a table laid, walk away because you don’t know why the table is there.”

Among his many plays that have won hearts, awards, and accolades for his career, Uncle Ebo Whyte is also known for his outspokenness in sexual matters. In 2021, he disclosed how he battled a masturbation addiction for 3 years.