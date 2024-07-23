My outburst was inappropriate; I’m sincerely sorry – KK Fosu apologises

According to him, his emotions got the better of him.
Award-winning highlife artiste KK Fosu has apologised for his outburst on the radio on Monday, 22 July 2024.
The "Sudwe" hitmaker acknowledged that his reaction was in bad taste and has since apologised to the family of the late publicist and to Ghanaians.
He used the opportunity to also call on the police to expedite investigations into the accident to bring the driver who caused the accident to justice.
It will be recalled that KK Fosu had denied knowledge of John Claude, who died in the accident that involved KK Fosu and musician Bless.
KK Fosu, who was speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, did not mince words when he said the death of the publicist has nothing to do with him, so he could go about his normal duties. He also calls on the police to expedite investigations into the unfortunate incident.
Earlier on, KK Fosu had responded to criticism regarding his absence from the funeral of publicist John Claude Tamakloe, who passed away a few weeks ago in the accident involving KK Fosu and "Chocho Mucho" singer K Bless.
KK Fosu and K Bless have since the incident come under flak for not calling the family of the deceased to commiserate with them or attending the funeral, which was held on Saturday, 20 July 2024.
Some friends of John Claude Tamakloe, including Eric Toscar, Elorm Beenie, and music producer JMJ, took to social media during the weekend to register their displeasure at the situation.
However, speaking to DJ Slim on Hitz FM, KK Fosu said he was not given prior notice of the funeral. He also indicated that he had not fully recovered from injuries he sustained from the accident.
The "Anadwo Yede" singer added that he was also disappointed in the family of Claude, who were only concerned about his inability to attend the one-week observance ceremony of the deceased publicist and not about his state of health and K Bless's.
"I didn't know about his funeral. None of the family members told us about it. I also sustained injuries and I am still receiving treatment. So it was not compulsory for me to attend the funeral. I was not the one that killed the boy. It would have been nice if we all came together, but if you are angry with me, I don't know what will happen to me if I come to you. I would never allow any of my team members to represent me," he said.
He also mentioned that contrary to comments that he took Claude to the event, he only met the deceased on their way to the said event.
The accident occurred on Saturday, 25 May 2024, on the Accra-Apam Highway when KK Fosu, K Bless, Claude, and others were going to a wedding event. John Claude Tamakloe was laid to rest at Tema Community 2 on 19 July 2024.