‘My shoe is bigger than my enemies’ - Wendy Shay declares with new photo

She popped up wearing black leather trousers and a jacket over a see-through dress and accompanied the photo with the caption: “My Shoe is bigger than my enemies.”

Although her caption cracked up most of the commenters on her post, a section of them absolutely loved it.

Meanwhile, the RuffTown Records label signee has said she is a dead goat which doesn't fear a knife again.

Speaking on the UTV's 'United Showbiz' programme last month, she announced that she has now acquired the dead goat syndrome following what she has gone through in the Ghanaian music industry.

Citing some of the examples of managers who are rumoured to be dating their female artistes, Nana Ama McBrown, host of the show, mentioned that the "Bedroom Commando" singer is also said to be dating her manager, Bullet.

Showbiz pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who was also on the show as a panellist added that "but they have not accepted it yet". Responding to the comment, Wendy asked "what haven't they said about me before?"

She continued that: "Right now, I am a dead goat. There is nothing that they will say that will hit, I have developed a thick skin".