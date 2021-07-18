'I am now a dead goat' - Wendy Shay declares on United Showbiz (WATCH)

The 'Shay On You' singer was part of panellists which included MzVee and Queen Eshun on the show that saw them discussing the effects of amorous relationships between artiste managers and the artistes they manage.

MzVee and Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown and Queen Eshun Pulse Ghana

Citing some of the examples of managers who are rumoured to be dating their female artistes, Nana Ama McBrown, host of the show, mentioned that the 'Bedroom Commando' singer is also said to be dating Bullet.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who was also on the show as a panellist added that "but they have not accepted it yet". Responding to the comment, Wendy asked "what haven't they said about me before?"