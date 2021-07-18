RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I am now a dead goat' - Wendy Shay declares on United Showbiz (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Wendy Shay has declared herself a dead goat which doesn't fear knife again.

Wendy Shay racy photo
Wendy Shay racy photo

The Ghanaian singer has announced that she has now acquired the dead goat syndrome following what she has gone through in the Ghanaian music artiste. Wendy Shay was speaking on the United Showbiz show last night.

The 'Shay On You' singer was part of panellists which included MzVee and Queen Eshun on the show that saw them discussing the effects of amorous relationships between artiste managers and the artistes they manage.

Citing some of the examples of managers who are rumoured to be dating their female artistes, Nana Ama McBrown, host of the show, mentioned that the 'Bedroom Commando' singer is also said to be dating Bullet.

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who was also on the show as a panellist added that "but they have not accepted it yet". Responding to the comment, Wendy asked "what haven't they said about me before?"

In the video below, she continued that "me right now I am a dead goat, there is nothing that they will say that will hit, I have developed a thick skin".

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

