The Menzgold CEO has now unfollowed Shatta Wale and the other Zylofon Media signees, leaving only Stonebwoy and Kumi Guitar as part of his followers.

This has sparked further controversy of a seeming breakup between the artistes and the record label.

NAM 1 has come under the spotlight in recent months due to Menzgold’s ongoing issues with the state over the legality of its operations.

Some weeks ago, an Accra Circuit court issued a warrant for him arrest, although he is currently believed to be in Dubai.

Last week, the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) also secured a court order to go after all properties owned by the Menzgold CEO.

In a statement, EOCO listed Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited as one of the assets to be seized.

The other properties are Landed Properties and Vehicles of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult and Star Madrid Football Club.

With Zylofon Music set to be frozen, it is remains to be seen whether the record label’s contract with its artistes still stand.