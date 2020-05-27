Mona Gucci, in the said interview, labelled Nana Aba Anamoah as the mother of all slay queens in Ghana and a pimp.

Ola Michael issued an ‘unqualified apology’ to all the people involved the next day.

Reacting to the interview and the apology, Nana Aba said it ‘sought to impugn my character and person, defaming my hard-earned reputation’ but accepted their apology.

“My attention has been drawn to an interview published and broadcast by Neat FM, a member of the Despite Group, which sought to impugn my character and person, defaming my hard-earned reputation. I have also taken note of the subsequent apology by Neat FM. I accept the apology.

“I want to make it clear that I will not hesitate to apply the laws of the land to any persons/institutions who will provide the platform for others to defame or slander my person,” she stated in an Instagram post.

She later revealed in a separate post that she decided to withdraw the legal action against the presenter out of the respect she has for his bosses at Neat FM and further warned to sue any media house or blogger who tries to tarnish her image.

“I decided against taking on the unprofessional conduct of the presenter because of the intervention made by his bosses and the respect I have for them.

“Let me state clearly that any blogger or media house that decides to take this route again will not have it easy with me.”