On Wednesday, November 11, Charlotte decided to go the extra mile to demonstrate how appreciative she is to the EIB Network employee by choosing her as her ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ on her Instagram and accompanied the post with a heart-warming message.

Charlotte Osei, who has been rolling with Nana Aba Anamoah for quite some time now, described her as annoying and troublesome but stated that she is a ‘sweet soul’ and has a ‘wonderful spirit’.

According to Charlotte, Nana Aba has been a blessing to her and also ‘fantastically supportive and amazingly loyal’.

She indicated that Nana Aba ‘constantly have a way of pushing me way out of my comfort zone and making me discover aspects of my own capabilities, I never knew existed’.

Charlotte showered blessings on her and prophesied that God will blow her mind in the year 2021.

“Annoying? yes. Troublesome? Double yes. But such a sweet soul and a wonderful spirit. Thank you @thenanaaba for being a such a blessing to me and to so many others. You’re fantastically supportive and amazingly loyal. And you constantly have a way of pushing me way out of my comfort zone and making me discover aspects of my own capabilities, I never knew existed. God bless you for all the lives you touch so positively. And may God bless and increase you on every side. I know God will blow your mind in 2021. Trust me! Love and blessings to my #wcw,” she captioned a photo of Nana Aba on her Instagram.

The post touched the hearts of her followers.

“Nana Aba is a beautiful soul and one can notice that from afar.. May God bless her continuously,” Instagram user ‘nana_yaa_amoakoah’ said.

Another user ‘mina_selasie’ said: “She is truly a blessing. Mmr)fos3m nkoaaaa [sic] but lowkey she is making a difference and brightening her corner. God bless you.”

“Awesome didn’t wait until birthday does the spirit of women appreciation,” user ‘misosman_19’ added.