‘Efia Odo talks too much, I’m your biggest fan’ - Nana Ama McBrown tells Kwesi Arthur

A video captures Nana Ama McBrown in her red Jeep before Kwesi Arthur bumped into her.

According to Kwesi Arthur, he was not aware the host of United Showbiz on UTV lived in Accra. He promised to be a guest on her show soon.

Kwesi Arthur ended up requesting a hug from Nana Ama McBrown which was granted without any hesitation.

McBrown ended up telling Kwesi Arthur she is a big fan more than socialite Efia Ofo claims.

“Kwesi Arthur I’m a big fan. I’m a serious fan more than Efia Odo and she’s talking too much. Efia, you don’t know, we are the core fans,” she said.

The race for which Ghanaian celebrity is the biggest fan of Kwesi Arthur races on. After Sarkodie recently tweeted he is his biggest fan, Efia Odo came out loud to claim her position.

“I’m the biggest Kwesi Arthur Fan I think” Sarkodie said in a tweet on November 27th, 2021.