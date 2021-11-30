RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Efia Odo talks too much, I’m your biggest fan’ - Nana Ama McBrown tells Kwesi Arthur

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian television personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has finally met rapper Kwesi Arthur for the first time on the streets of Accra.

Nana Ama McBrown meets Kwesi Arthur for the first time
Nana Ama McBrown meets Kwesi Arthur for the first time

The two Ghanaian celebrities could not hide their joy of seeing each other after so many years of watching themselves on the screens.

Recommended articles

A video captures Nana Ama McBrown in her red Jeep before Kwesi Arthur bumped into her.

According to Kwesi Arthur, he was not aware the host of United Showbiz on UTV lived in Accra. He promised to be a guest on her show soon.

Kwesi Arthur ended up requesting a hug from Nana Ama McBrown which was granted without any hesitation.

McBrown ended up telling Kwesi Arthur she is a big fan more than socialite Efia Ofo claims.

“Kwesi Arthur I’m a big fan. I’m a serious fan more than Efia Odo and she’s talking too much. Efia, you don’t know, we are the core fans,” she said.

The race for which Ghanaian celebrity is the biggest fan of Kwesi Arthur races on. After Sarkodie recently tweeted he is his biggest fan, Efia Odo came out loud to claim her position.

“I’m the biggest Kwesi Arthur Fan I think” Sarkodie said in a tweet on November 27th, 2021.

“I heard Sarkodie said he’s the biggest Kwesi Arthur fan, I giggled. (In Beyoncé’s voice)You must not know bout me.”- Efia Odo shared.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

Ayisha Modi

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Tiwa Savage changes song lyrics as Salma Mumin rains dollars on her in Istanbul club

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Twerking Wendy Shay threatens to snatch someone's man with her slim waist in 'wild' video

Elikem Kumordzi flaunts new baby mama, son for the first time (WATCH)

Elikem Kumordzi flaunts new baby mama, son for the first time