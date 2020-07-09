Either a girl who loves to impress people on social media with an extravagant lifestyle that has a questionable source of income, likely from men, or a fashionista who 'slays' her look. However, the former definition is what is becoming popular lately and according to Nana Boroo, there are the male versions of slay queens.

The Ghanaian musician speaking on Hitz FM said a lot of the gentlemen who parade or carry themselves like kings and emperors on social media are being taken care of by women. "What do slay queens do? We have ‘slay kings’ who are also taking monies from women. It’s not a new matter, it has been happening since!" he said.

The "Ahayede" singer sort of placing himself in the Slay Kings category when he said "when you are ready to roll with someone like me I come with a cost; so if you want to move with me, you should know how man lives. I have expensive taste and you also have to come with that"

Nana Boroo in Fine Boy music video

He continued that "You cannot get a slay queen if you don’t have money, it works the other way too. I am an artiste we travel a lot. Sometimes after the show, especially abroad, women love the musicians. Someone can tell you they want to roll with you. She has to know the level because I come with a price. There are some things you need to do."

Do you agree with Nana Boroo? Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.