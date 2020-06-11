In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, the radio presenter has not denied that it is his voice in the leaked audio but said that when it comes to chasing women, he is guilty. Speakin on his show, he said “I have heard that my leaked audio is out claiming that I was begging for sex”.

Talking about the leaked tape, Nana Romeo said of all things, like smoking marijuana among others that he can boldly deny, the only thing that he can’t deny is the lust for women. “As I am here, I will never stand anywhere and say I don’t chase women but as human, as you grow, you change”.

READ ALSO: Fameye shares photo of his son for the first time; here's all we know about his first child

Without speaking about into detail about the leaked taped, he said people changed especially when they have children, a statement which suggests that the said leaked audio was him before he became a father.

Proverbially speaking in Twi, he added that “excuse me I am not holy, by His grace we know God. So whatever you’ve heard, it is part of life”. Watch the video below of the presenter who got Wendy Shay to infamously walk away from his interview.