I wish we could celebrate you every day - Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

On Regina's special day, Nwoko took to Instagram to post a video from his woman's sultry photoshoot. In the caption, he doted on her by penning a touching tribute that showcases his love and appreciation for her.

He wrote, "To my dear wife Gina. It’s amazing how time flies. I don’t really like the idea we have to do this only once a year because I always wish we could celebrate you every single day. You are an amazing wife and mother and we love you so much. On behalf of the entire family especially our two lovely boys, we wish you a very happy birthday ❤️ @regina.daniels."

In the spirit of Regina's birthday, he then announced a giveaway, "To begin the celebration of my wife I will give the first 50 correct answers 50k each that gets the answer to the following riddle. Tell me something that flies but does not have wings." 😁

Nwoko and Daniel's controversial marriage took place in 2019 and was the talk of the social media space for days after, especially because Daniel was only 19 years old at the time. According to Nwoko during an interview with The Guardian Nigeria in 2022, he has six wives, of which Daniels was the last.