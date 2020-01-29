Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Kaywa, has disclosed that he has a song of the missing Ghanaian musician and Davido which is ready for it to be released. Kaywa detailed that the song has been mixed and mastered and he is contemplating when to drop it.

According to Kaywa, the song is the biggest records he has ever produced and he has guaranteed it is fire. Castro has gone missing since 2014 after he reportedly drowned at a beach in Ada with a female friend identified as Janet Bandu. The whereabouts of the two are still unknown because their bodies have not been found either.

However, Kaywa is set to bring to music lovers what they miss about the “Seihor” singer. “I remember vividly this day, one of the BIGGEST records I ever produced @castrounderfire and @davidoofficial ..Guys this Hit is still breathing on my machine ...mixed and mastered when are we dropping it?”

See Kaywa’s post below and tell him what when you want him yo release the song.