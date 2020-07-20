The rapper broke the news on social media when shared her glamorous photos of her baby bump. Excited as an expecting mother, she captioned one of the pictures "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes".

TMZ reports that Nicki and Kenneth Petty took a trip together to the Bev Hills Courthouse on Monday, July 29, 2019, where they both got the marriage license [Instagram/NickiMinaj]

The baby will become the "Queen" rapper's first child with her husband. She married Kenneth Petty, who is said to be her childhood lover, at a private ceremony in 2019 October after she announced that she's taking a break from music to make her family.

Nicky's announcement has sparked excitement among her fans who have joined other world stars to congratulate her on her journey of becoming a mother. See her baby bump photos below.

