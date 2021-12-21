‘Nigerian film producers pay better than Ghanaians’ - Martha Ankomah (WATCH)

She made this statement while discussing the absence of Nigerian film producers from the Ghana film industry and its impact on the industry on Okay FM on Tuesday.

“At some point, Nigerians were in love with Ghanaian movies. That is why they collaborated with us often,” Martha Ankomah told Abeiku Santana on Okay FM. “But Ghanaian film producers are stingy. They make a lot of profit and refuse to treat actors well.”

Matha elaborated that the treatment Ghanaian actors receive from Nigerian producers can’t be compared to Ghanaian producers because Nigerians understand the business and are not stingy.

“However, Nigerian film producers pay well because they believe they will make a profit from the movie. When they offer us roles, they pay us better, and it wasn't bad. People work because of profit, and when there's profit, it motivates you to work well.”

She cited unemployment as one of the impacts of the absence of Nigerian film producers on the Ghana film industry.

Martha said Nigerian film producers who used to work in Ghana produced more movies than Ghanaian producers.

“The treatment Nigerian film producers give us affects Ghanaian producers because they felt Nigerians over-pay us. They have themselves to blame because if they paid us better, it would help the industry.”

She concluded: “The Nigerian producers who were driven out of the country were not producing more movies than Ghanaians. That created unemployment as well.”