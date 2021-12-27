RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale for insulting Nigerian artistes on stage

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has incurred the wrath of Nigerians after using foul language to describe musicians from the West African country.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

During the much anticipated Freedom Concert by Shatta Wale and Medikal on December 25, the dancehall artiste addressed his naysayers.

Following how his fans turned out for the show, he decided to seize a moment to throw jabs at his critics, saying that "do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools?"

Speaking to his teeming fans at the stadium, he continued that "they told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria".

His comments have caused outrage from Nigerians who decided to chide over the insults after the popular Nigerian Instagram blog, Instablog9ja, shared a clip of his comment.

In the comment section of the post, one Rayliya Manzo wrote "at this point, my respect for this guy dropped !!! Is he aware we Nigerian don’t condole some certain kind of things?"

Another Instagrammer, Benson Harrietta added, "this guy keeps fighting people that don’t even pay attention to him...that’s so sad!! Do your thing and rest. Stop with the hate ah."

"Fill Up The Stadium With A Free Show Less Than A Dollar. Even Though Our Government Aren’t Making Us Happy Our Musicians Are Just Unique Outta Africa….SM Rest IJN Local Champion," another commenter, Don Ibrahim said.

See more reactions from a section of Nigerians below.

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Selorm Tali

