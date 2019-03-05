Moesha, who was recently lambasted for claiming in a CNN interview that she makes ends meet by sleeping with men, has advised that what she has been chastised for can’t make one successful.

She made the statement via her SnapChat story on Tuesday, March 5.

“Sleeping with different men will never make you successful or rich,” she noted.

Moesha said men don’t spend on whores, rather they ‘love women who are exclusive.’

“No man will spend on a hoe [sic]. Men love women who are exclusive.”

She added that people should not believe rumours and gossips and things on social media.

“Don’t believe everything you read on social media and don’t believe in rumours and gossips.”