'No time, no intimacy!' -Habiba Sinare reveals struggles of marrying footballer

Dorcas Agambila

Actress and philanthropist Habiba Sinare, former wife of Black Stars striker Majeed Waris, has shared insights into the challenges of being married to a footballer, urging women to be prepared for the realities that come with it.

Speaking in an interview with MzGee, Habiba opened up about the difficulties she faced during her marriage, revealing that it was far from the picture-perfect life many imagine when marrying an athlete.

She noted that while it may seem glamorous from the outside, the reality of being married to a footballer is often challenging.

“Getting married to a soccer player is not easy,” she admitted, explaining that her ex-husband’s demanding career meant he spent most of his time in training camps, leaving her to find ways to make herself happy and occupy her time.

“There’s no time… either you make yourself happy by travelling or coming back to Ghana to enjoy yourself,” Habiba shared, emphasising how the lifestyle demands great independence and emotional strength.

One of the key reasons for the dissolution of her marriage was the lack of attention and intimacy, which she attributed to her ex-husband’s strong attachment to his family. According to Habiba, her husband shared more with his family than he did with her and their child.

“When we are outside, he still talks to them and tells them everything… I didn’t like that we couldn’t share anything intimate together,” she said, adding that despite his maturity, their marriage lacked the balance and emotional connection she longed for.

Reflecting on the situation, Habiba expressed that she didn’t involve her own family in their marital issues until much later, as she preferred to keep things to herself.

“I am naturally that type of person, I like to keep to myself… even my mum didn’t know what I was going through until we had a sitting,” she revealed.

Despite her young age, Habiba has managed to carry herself with grace and maturity, which often makes people underestimate how young she truly is.

“I am very young, and people don’t know that. The way I carry myself, you will not know I am young,” she remarked.

The two married in 2017; however, their marriage lasted only a year and some months.

