There have been a back and forth between the former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ridge Hospital over the body of his late father Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour.

A recent report said he stormed the morgue of the hospital to retrieve the corpse but wasn’t successful.

But the “Killing the Game” hitmaker has taken his push a step further, ordering his lawyers to demand an autopsy report of his father.

Smith & Adelaide, lawyers for Obour, served the Chief Executive Officer of Greater Accra Regional Hospital a letter to carry out the necessary post-mortem to determine the cause of death of his father.

The Lawyer also mentioned in their letter that “if the medical facility is not in the position to undertake the autopsy within the shortest possible time, their client [Obour] will offer to contract an independent medical officer to undertake the autopsy, subject to the safety measures and regulations governing such procedures.”

Obour’s lawyers serve Ridge Hospital letter demanding autopsy report of late father

This comes after reports alleging that Obour who is currently aspiring for the NPP Parliamentary seat at Asante Akyem South, allegedly concealed his father’s coronavirus status.

Obour reportedly failed to disclose the status of his father’s travelling record and possible coronavirus symptoms to health workers who attended to his sick father at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The report also stated that all the Nurses who attended to the patient stand at risk of contracting the Coronavirus since they were not in any protective gear. Contrary to report circulating online, Obour released a statement to give details of proceedings.

In his release, he stated that his father’s earlier test conducted on him at the Juaso Hospital indicated that he was suffering from malaria.

He was later tested for possible coronavirus in Accra after his condition worsened but died before the test results which confirmed him positive was made available.

Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour arrived in Ghana from the United Kingdom on March 19, 2020, healthy but felt ill days after with symptoms of coughs and he passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 as a result of a coronavirus complication at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.