The American rapper, born Sean John Combs widely known as Puff Daddy, took to Twitter with series of tweets to express his excitement for working with the Nigerian act who dropped his 'Twice As Tall' album two days ago.

Diddy who has in recent years has been championing a Pan-African agenda wrote "Dear Africa, you have been heavy on my mind and my heart ... I’ve been trying to connect to the motherland for a minute, but I never got a chance to do it properly. When I say properly, I mean in a soulful spiritual way".

READ ALSO: Joe Mettle's white wedding underway; here's the bride and scenes from the venue

He continued that "But during this time we’ve had off, God blessed me to get a call from my brother". Speaking fondly of the 'Ye' singer's craft, Diddy stated that "He’s the first African artist I’ve been blessed to work with and he didn’t know this but at the time I was praying to God to bring something to me that would help to bring us all together through music".

Jay Z, Tiwa Savage and Diddy

In the tweets seen by pulse.com.gh, the record producer cum entrepreneur concluded that " think it’s so important we all make it our mission to build a bridge to the motherland. Let’s continue to uplift and build with our brothers and sisters. It’s what THEY fear the most... Strength in numbers. Love, your brother Diddy. See y’all soon! #BlackUnity #TWICEASTALL".