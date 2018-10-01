Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha

news

The head of Patupa Soldiers, Patapaa-Amisty and Prophet Kumchacha have decided to end feud between.

If it could be recorded, Prophet Kumchacha's made utterances against Patapaa's music saying that his song is a nuisance to the ear angered the latter and triggered him to insult the Prophet.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, the 'One Corner' hitmaker explained that there is no need throwing shades at the prophet and has decided to be at peace with the man of God.

"I have forgiven Prophet Kumchacha, being at war with each other won't yield any results," Patapaa said.

"Prophet Kumchacha is my father now," he added

Prophet Kumchacha, on the other hand, has accepted Patapaa's apology and prayed for the grace of God upon him and his music career.

Patapaa is currently promoting his new song "Suro Nnipa"

