Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha


Peace Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha

According to the 'One Corner hitmaker being at war with Prophet Kumchacha won't yield any results.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha

The head of Patupa Soldiers, Patapaa-Amisty and Prophet Kumchacha have decided to end feud between.

If it could be recorded, Prophet Kumchacha's made utterances against Patapaa's music saying that his song is a nuisance to the ear angered the latter and triggered him to insult the Prophet.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa, the 'One Corner' hitmaker explained that there is no need throwing shades at the prophet and has decided to be at peace with the man of God.

Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse play Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kesse

 

READ MORE: Continuing my education will be a waste of time – Rapper

"I have forgiven Prophet Kumchacha, being at war with each other won't yield any results," Patapaa said.

"Prophet Kumchacha is my father now," he added

Prophet Kumchacha, on the other hand, has accepted Patapaa's apology and prayed for the grace of God upon him and his music career.

Patapaa is currently promoting his new song "Suro Nnipa"

Watch video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Actor: Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wig Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wig
Powerful Moves: Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos Powerful Moves Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos
Actress: How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal
Fatherhood: Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter
Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five years Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five years
American Visa: Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters as her 'Texas' boyfriend disowns her American Visa Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters as her 'Texas' boyfriend disowns her

Recommended Videos

Video: Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha Video Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha
Celebrity News: My ex-husband Chris Attoh is not a real man – Damilola Adegbite Celebrity News My ex-husband Chris Attoh is not a real man – Damilola Adegbite
Entertainment News: DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife Entertainment News DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wife



Top Articles

1 Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests in shocking...bullet
2 I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfabullet
3 Breast Cancer Awareness Tennis great Serena Williams goes topless in...bullet
4 Video Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in Medikal’s ‘How Much...bullet
5 American Visa Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters as...bullet
6 Rapper Kanye West changes his name to Yebullet
7 Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five yearsbullet
8 Photo Mercy Johnson is still looking hot and sexy in new photobullet
9 Issues Wendy Shay denies accusations that she slept with...bullet
10 Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality...bullet

Related Articles

Social Media Celeb My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.
Kwesi Arthur Continuing my education will be a waste of time – Rapper
Feminist If women are bad, marry your fellow man - Leila Djansi
American Visa Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters as her 'Texas' boyfriend disowns her
Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five years
Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter
Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal
Powerful Moves Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos

Top Videos

1 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
2 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
5 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’bullet
6 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a...bullet
7 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private...bullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet

Celebrities

Feminist If women are bad, marry your fellow man - Leila Djansi
Kwesi Arthur Continuing my education will be a waste of time – Rapper
My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.
Social Media Celeb My waist is taking me places, Rosemond Brown shouts as she "grinds" an old white man.
Davido
Davido See photo of singer as he meets Prime minister of Sao Tome
X
Advertisement