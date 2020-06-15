Celebrating the birthday of the love of his life, the ‘Skopatumana’ crooner shared beautiful of his German girlfriend and wrote “Happy Birthday to someone special to me, Liha Miller. You bring so much joy to my heart. I have never met a person who is as sweet as you are”.

Touching on the purpose of his sweet message, Patapaa continued that “On this day, we celebrate your sweetness by eating a sweet cake and drinking some sweet wine no matter the distance”.

The Ghanaian musician started dating Liha Miller after his infamous Europe tour, early 2019, which reports claimed that he performed to 16 people at one of his major concerts. The Lovers later met in Ghana and haven’t been keeping their love life away from social media.

Patapaa Amisty and his girlfriend

Professing his love to his lover once again, he concluded his birthday message to her by adding that “I am thankful for every moment we spend together, and I wish our happiness never ends. Born Day Blessings My Sweet Queenie... Love you heaps”. See his post below.