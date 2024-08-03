Peace Ambassador slams Ghanaian celebrities for missing LilWin's school graduation

The ambassador expressed disappointment that many high-profile figures did not attend the event to support Lil Win and celebrate the achievements of his institution.

The ceremony was particularly poignant, as it followed a challenging period for Lil Win, who had recently recovered from a serious accident. The accident had garnered significant media attention and public concern, after it resulted in the death of three-year-old child

The accident happened on Saturday morning, May 25, 2024, in the Amakom area of Kumasi, Ashanti region.

He and other victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention. While Lil Win was recovering from his injuries, a report revealed the tragic death of a young victim involved in the crash.

The young child passed away after Lil Win's car collided with the one transporting him and his father who was also severely injured. A relative of the deceased child confirmed the news during a live radio interview with Angel FM on Monday, 27th May.

The actor was later arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command's MTTD.

He was subsequently granted a 50,000 Ghana Cedis bail with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong district court. During the previous court hearing, the prosecution informed the court that a case docket had been sent to the Attorney General’s office for advice.