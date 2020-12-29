The Energy Minister won the Hohoe constituency seat in the Volta Region in the just-ended elections. Peter Amewu's win historic win marks the first time NPP has grabbed the parliamentary seat from NDC since 2000.

The Hohoe MP-elect held a victory concert for his constituents at the RC park in Hohoe, where the attendees of the free concert were treated to thrilling performances from Shatta Wale and Mr Amewu who took to stage to show off his dancing skills.

Peter Amewu victory concert

At some time during Shatta Wale's performance, the Energy Minister was also captured on stage dancing with some few ladies and he seized the moment to show that he's got it what it takes grind a lady on the dance floor.

Videos of the MP-elect dancing with the ladies have since been making rounds on social media as netizens are impressed by his moves whilst others, have a lot to say. A Twitter user, @Mr_Ceyram wrote, "asey no mp be feeling pass Peter Amewu.... Yesty he den shatta wale performed on stage".

@Ebenmugeez1 sharing a video of the MP dancing on stage tweeted "the Moment #Hohoe MP displaying his dancing moves with the king"

Reacting the video of the MP-elect dancing with the women, @kwakurafiki2 wrote: "Something must kill a man . Even with a Jewish prayer shawl, Peter Amewu can't resist beautiful women".

President Akufo-Addo with John Peter Amewu

However, 6 days ago, a Ho High Court has granted an interim injunction which restrains the EC from gazetting John Peter Amewu as MP for Hohoe over legal issues surrounding the demarcation of the constituency as some traditional areas within the constituency were prevented from voting in the parliamentary election.

Concerning aforementioned, @ShattabaRockci1 wrote "Peter Amewu dey enjoy with Shatta Wale whiles court injunction is waiting for him..... mona mo bl33ooh" as he shared the video below.