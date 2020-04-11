This was revealed by dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale on his Snapchat.

The Arab Money Gang (AMG) signee recently celebrated his 26th birth on April 5, 2020, on a low key due to the partial lockdown in place in Accra.

Medikal has been in the news in the past weeks and months following his beautiful marriage ceremony to budding actress, Fella Makafui.

The beautiful couple drove in their new Range Rover posh to visit Shatta Wale.

Medikal's new luxury Range Rover pop up after his 26th birthday.

Both Medikal and his wife, Fella Makafui love cars and together, they own Range Rover, Benz, Chevrolet Camaro, etc.