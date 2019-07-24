The 23-year-old who lived and schooled in the European country from her teen ages is a trained and certified nurse, who was working as a midwife in Germany before beginning her music career.

Wendy now has an album, won VGMAs Best New Act this year and with her numerous hit songs, she has now targeted some popular African acts to have some collaborations with, a revelation she made on McBrown’s Kitchen latest episode.

Considering her achievements so far just around a year of doing music, Wendy certainly feels fulfilled, therefore, she shared an old photo of herself as a nurse in Germany with a message to thank her fans.

She captioned the photo “Baabi angye woa baabi b3gye wo...thank you God,thank you Ghana,thank you Bullet,thank you rufftown and thank you shayGang” see it below.