Portia Asare says she will undergo body enhancement if she chooses

In an interview with 'De God Son', the actress firmly denied having any cosmetic procedures.

She insisted that her body is natural and inherited from her mother. Portia shared that while she has always had a specific body shape in mind, she wouldn’t mind if her figure were slightly different.

She also expressed her support for those who choose to undergo cosmetic enhancements, stating, “I want to have a particular body and a specific look. If I had the chance, I would reduce the size of my body a little to fit my preference. My body is natural—God gave it to me. You can see my mother and understand where I get my body from.”

The Kumawood actress concluded by asserting that everyone should be free to make their own choices about their bodies without judgment. “If anyone wants to go under the knife to achieve a body shape similar to mine, it’s their choice. People should be allowed to do what they love with their bodies,” she said.

The actress earlier confirmed rumours of her divorce three years after her second marriage in 2021.

This comes after social media reports in 2023 alleged that her second marriage to Raymond Kwaku Marfo had collapsed, with claims that Marfo was a serial womanizer.