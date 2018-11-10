Princess Shyngle rejects $100,000 for a one night stand

news

Princess Shyngle has taken to her page to share screenshots of messages from men offering to pay her as much as $100,000 for a one night stand.

She used that opportunity to reiterate that she isn’t into the pleasure business like some of her colleagues. She also advised one of the men to give the monies offered to her to charity.

Princess Shyngle has grown in fame since she intensified the upload of sultry photos on her Instagram page.