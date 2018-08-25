Pulse.com.gh logo
Princess Shyngle reveals Michael Essien is her ex-boyfriend


Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has revealed that he once dated former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien.

Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has revealed that he once dated former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien.

In an interview with Delay for a yet-to-be-aired episode of the Delay Show, Princess Shyngle disclosed that she has date about seven ex-boyfriends and the former Chelsea man happens to be one of them.

It is not yet known exactly when this relationship happened but Michael Essien is known to be married to Akosua Puni.

It will be recalled that Shyngle recently claimed that 99.9% of her former partners could not satisfy her in bed and hence her reliance on a dildo within the past year.

Born on December 25, 1990, in the Gambia, Princess Shyngle has found a home as an actress in Ghana, where she claims one of her paternal grandparents came from.

