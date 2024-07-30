Ras Nene hints at retiring from acting, Ghanaians beg him to reconsider his decision

Pulse Ghana

He said: “I will quit acting in two weeks. I am facing many problems. My children do not listen to any advice. They become arrogant after becoming famous.”

Ras Nene disclosed that he had not uploaded any content to his YouTube channel for over a year and emphasised his need to focus on himself.

“I have to think about myself right now. I have not uploaded content on my personal channel for over a year. I work for other people, and many get angry when they see me working with their colleagues.”

Ras Nene's comments received many reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who pleaded with the actor to halt his plans to quit acting.

Many praised him for his talent and influence and encouraged him to ignore the problems he was facing and focus on grooming young talents for the industry.

Below is the video of Ras Nene speaking about his retirement.