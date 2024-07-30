ADVERTISEMENT
Ras Nene hints at retiring from acting, Ghanaians beg him to reconsider his decision

Dorcas Agambila

Famous Ghanaian actor Ras Nene has hinted at ending his acting career after returning from the UK with his protégé, Kyekyeku.

Dr Likee
Dr Likee

In an interview with blogger Papa Jay, Ras Nene expressed his intention to quit acting. He explained that he was frustrated with the attitudes of some of his protégés, who do not listen to his advice.

Dr Lykee (Ras Nene)
Dr Lykee (Ras Nene)

He said: “I will quit acting in two weeks. I am facing many problems. My children do not listen to any advice. They become arrogant after becoming famous.”

Ras Nene disclosed that he had not uploaded any content to his YouTube channel for over a year and emphasised his need to focus on himself.

“I have to think about myself right now. I have not uploaded content on my personal channel for over a year. I work for other people, and many get angry when they see me working with their colleagues.”

Dr Likee
Dr Likee

Ras Nene's comments received many reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who pleaded with the actor to halt his plans to quit acting.

Many praised him for his talent and influence and encouraged him to ignore the problems he was facing and focus on grooming young talents for the industry.

Below is the video of Ras Nene speaking about his retirement.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

