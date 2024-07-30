Salma Mumin takes delivery of new luxury cars, latest Range Rover and Tesla

The footage showed a clearing agent at the port bringing out a brand new 2024 white Range Rover from one of the containers at the harbour, after the actress made payments for the vehicle to be cleared from the port.

Salma Mumin was excited as she saw her new car, which boasts an estimated base price of over $150k.

In another part of the video, the actress was spotted inspecting a brand-new black Tesla S, reportedly worth over $75k, which had arrived at the port along with the Range Rover.

Actress Salma Mumin recently came out swinging against allegations that her lavish lifestyle is funded by illicit means. She maintains that she's successful today because of her entrepreneurial ventures.

In an interview on the Delay Show, Salma refuted claims that she relies on wealthy men to fund her lifestyle, insisting that her businesses fund her flashy lifestyle.

Contrary to popular misconceptions, the Seduction actress disclosed that her clothing and food enterprises have been instrumental in bankrolling her expensive life.

"Yes, my clothing business and food ventures sponsor my trips. I am a very beautiful woman, but my success is a result of hard work and entrepreneurship, not just appearances," she confidently said.