Even though Mother’s Day celebration for the year 2021 is over, Reggie Rockstone swept the internet off of its feet with a portrait featuring himself and his adorable mother.
Reggie Rockstone drops stunning photo with his mum (PHOTO)
Ghanaian hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone has dropped a mind-blowing photo of himself with his mother.
Reggie Rockstone only had a few words to accompany the photo and that was two love emoji.
Meanwhile, Reggie Rockstone for the umpteenth time has registered his displeasure about what he describes as "G hate" syndrome among most Ghanaians.
According to the legend, most Ghanaians are always finding means to duel on toxic narratives to pull each other. “Sarkodie’s issue is just on the surface. Gee hate affects everything Ghanaian. Self-hating Ghanaians affect everything Ghanaian. It is not about Sark. It affects you, me and our general attitude towards each other," he said.
Reggie, who is one of the pioneers of hiplife genre, was addressing critics who were lambasting Sarkodie who agreed on a Nigerian radio station that Ghanaians seem not to have cherished him enough despite his greatness.
His response triggered comments from some Ghanaians on social media who translated his statement to mean that he is not appreciative of how Ghanaians have been supporting ever since he started his career. But according to Reggie Rockstone, these kinds of responses only confirms what the Nigerian presenter and Sarkodie said.
Citing an example of the 'Gh hate' syndrome, Reggie Rockstone said: “Let me give you an example of how Ghana operates. I remember there was a figure of speech, I love Sarkodie, Medikal, all my soldiers who are putting out their work and I support you. I candidly said Sarkodie deserves a statue".
He continued that: "You’d have thought I slapped your mother. You’ve still got your colonial masters statue everywhere. Spare me the bullsh#t. This is how sleek Ghana is. They said Rockstone, what has he done. If anyone deserves a statue then it should be you. No, you don’t need to build me a statue. No, 25 years after my work and putting work into HipLife, you all said I didn’t do it. That is what they do, they play.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh