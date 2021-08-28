Reggie Rockstone drops stunning photo with his mum (PHOTO)

Reggie Rockstone only had a few words to accompany the photo and that was two love emoji.

According to the legend, most Ghanaians are always finding means to duel on toxic narratives to pull each other. “Sarkodie’s issue is just on the surface. Gee hate affects everything Ghanaian. Self-hating Ghanaians affect everything Ghanaian. It is not about Sark. It affects you, me and our general attitude towards each other," he said.

Reggie, who is one of the pioneers of hiplife genre, was addressing critics who were lambasting Sarkodie who agreed on a Nigerian radio station that Ghanaians seem not to have cherished him enough despite his greatness.

His response triggered comments from some Ghanaians on social media who translated his statement to mean that he is not appreciative of how Ghanaians have been supporting ever since he started his career. But according to Reggie Rockstone, these kinds of responses only confirms what the Nigerian presenter and Sarkodie said.

Citing an example of the 'Gh hate' syndrome, Reggie Rockstone said: “Let me give you an example of how Ghana operates. I remember there was a figure of speech, I love Sarkodie, Medikal, all my soldiers who are putting out their work and I support you. I candidly said Sarkodie deserves a statue".