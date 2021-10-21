REPORT: Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media (VIDEO)

Medikal, together with his wife, Fella Makafui, were at the Accra Regional Police Command charge office today.

Medikal’s arrest comes after Pulse.com.gh reported last two weeks that he brandished a newly acquired American pistol on his Instagram page.

The rapper was at the Accra Circuit Court earlier today to support his remanded “Godfather” Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale and two others; Nana Dope and Gangee were all denied bail in court today.

Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah who gave the false prophecy, on the other hand, was denied bail by the court. He is being charged with causing fear and panic. He is also to reappear on October 25, 2021.

The Accra Regional Criminal Investigation Department has also written to the manager of Accra Fm, the radio station whose platform the Bishop used for the prophecies, to release a copy of the recorded program.