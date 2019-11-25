The founder of the Anointed Palace Church, splashed over a GH100, 000 when he attended the album launching of Gospel singer Bro Sammy. The money was to purchase the first copy of the album at $20,000.

Apart from that, the controversial pastor in his usual style decided to spray loads of GH20 notes on the MC at the ceremony. This isn’t the time Rev Obofour has blessed Bro Sammy with a jaw-dropping gift.

He once gifted the singer a 2018 registered Chevrolet Camaro car worth Ghc320, 000 and he has now decided to top it up with the $20k cash gift the event which happened in Kumasi. Watch the below for more.