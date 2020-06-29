The Shay Gang leader, in the list, mentioned Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and ‘Shay’ as herself. To read deeper meaning into this, it means Wendy who immediately repented after few minutes of Accra’s earth tremor, has relegated Samini from the list.

Certainly, this has caught the attention of the “Highgrade” singer who has decided to write a not so cryptic message to Wendy Shay, to address her for removing him from her Ghana’s top 4 ‘S’ artistes list.

According to Samini, there must be something so special about names that start with ‘S’ therefore, Wendy Shay is forcing her way to be part of the list so bad. “There must be Power in the letter “S”. You need a suit with it written on your chest lol. You want to make the list so bad “WS”? ” Samini tweeted.

See his tweet below with what fans have to say.

With all these mentions of Wendy Shay below Samini's tweet, she has decided to drop a coded reply by sharing a photo of herself reading a book titled "The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck" - see it below.