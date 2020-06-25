The incident shocked those who felt including Wendy Shay, who have to immediately run to God for cover. Accordingly, the Ghanaian singer took to twitter to pray for forgiveness from God and announced that she has repented.

“Did u guys feel the earth shake? Pls Jesus forgive me all my sins if you coming tonight...I promise I won’t sing supuu again,” the ‘Emergency’ singer tweeted and her post immediately caught attention on the micro-blogging platform.

However, Wendy’s tweet attracted mixed reactions from tweeps who saw her post as funny with others criticising her, with opinions that her tweet means she knows her ways do not glorify God, yet she continues to live as such.

See her tweet below and what fans have to say.