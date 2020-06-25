The geographical incident, occurred last night around 10:00 PM, sending shivers down the spines of sleepy Ghanaians who felt the rare and scary experience including Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie.

The rapper who is currently on government’s mandatory quarantine after returning to Ghana a few days ago with his family, which includes his newborn son, took to social media to as well share his scary experience.

In a video posted by Sarkodie, a piece of furniture fixed against the wall at his base loosen up with a part fallen off. He captioned the video “Shh got real when we saw this ...”. Watch the video below with reaction from fans of the rapper.