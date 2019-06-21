According to the estranged Sarkcess Music Record label signee, he is shocked his colleague Tee Phlow made those comments because to him, Obidi has even helped him and other musicians than he has helped him (Strongman).

Explaining what he means, the “Transformer” rapper told Sammy Baah Flex on Zylofon FM that, Tee Phlow’s biggest song is “The Warning” and it's because he had Sarkodie on it and they even shot a beautiful video for the song too.

Something Strongman says he has never had that opportunity to have because King Sark has never shot any with him. “I don’t have a song with Sarkodie, that will I say this is our video” he said in video sighted by pulse.com.gh

“the only video I have with Sarkodie is trumpet and with that one we were a lot in it” he added. Strongman, therefore, emphasized that he doesn’t understand why Tee Phlow should be angry that Sarkodie only tweeted his song.

Strongman added that Hammer, Kwaw Kese and Edem, has even defended Tee Phlow on his song "Preach" which was a diss track to him and Sark but he never got angry that they supported him because rap beef must come with emotions.

Hear more from Strongman in the video below and tell us what you think.