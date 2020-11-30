According to Aisha, the Ghanaian rapper is greedy. Speaking on Okay FM over the weekend, she said she is a close friend to Castro’s family and she is reliably informed that Sarkodie has ignored Castro’s family despite making a lot of money from ‘Adonai’ which happens to be one of the last hit songs Castro featured on.

“Has he even given Castro’s mother GH500 before? This is a matter that has been on my heart for a long time and today I am asking him in your studio,” Aisha told Kwasi Aboakye on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show.

She continued that “ I am very close to the family, there’s nothing they will do that they won’t inform me. He has not even called the woman before, he has never gone to visit her before. None of the musicians in Ghana did so”.

Hitting hard on the Ghanaian rapper, Aisha added that “Sarkodie should have boldly done something, when the matter happened, their song ‘Adonai’ was number one. The YouTube money, has he even given anyone some? But for me, when Sarkodie started his career, I knew he was greedy”.

The host of the show asked Aisha to withdraw her statement but she defiantly said “ that is how I see him. Castro spent over 2000 pounds on the ‘Adonai’ video and flew to South Africa to shoot the music the video” and added that “ so when something happened to your brother, you should have done something for the family to show that you love your family”.

According to Aisha, at the right time, she will sit down with Castro’s family and Sarkodie to ensure that Castro’s royalties from the song are paid to his family.

The ‘Adonai’ music video remains Sarkodie’s most viewed music video on YouTube and also holds the record as the most watched Ghanaian music video on the platform as it has gathered over 77 million views.

Hear more from Aisha in the video below.