Joey B is known for being petty, especially on Twitter. His close friend, Pappy Kojo is very petty as well.

For Sarkodie, he is petty but not consistent. He is rather known for serving clapback to fans of his rivals.

And it seems Joey B hasn’t noticed. So, he attempted to take his pettiness to the three-time BET Awards nominee, and the response he had was savage.

Yesterday, Sarkodie’s wife Tracy Owusu Addo, also known as Tracy Sarkcess, tweeted a photo she took with Sarkodie. The photo shows Sarkodie puffing what seems to be a cigar.

Tracy captioned the photo: “Percolating...”, and Sarkodie quoted the tweet with: “Settings”.

Fans were immediately thrown into confusion, giving that this is Sarkodie’s first time posing with what seems to be a cigar.

“Is that tobacco?” one Twitter user asked. Another user asked: “Does Sark smokes??”

Then, Joey B went under Sarkodie’s tweet and asked: “Mike wo shi?” (to wit, ‘do you smoke?’).

Sarkodie, in his jovial element, clapped back at Joey B, saying: “Me hata” (to wit, ‘I dry it in the sun’).

The response, which has garnered nearly 10,000 likes and over 1,000 retweets, had Twitter users hollering.

One of Sarkodie fans responded to the tweet: “But wo nua ka fon paa oo”, and another user said: “Punchline paa ni”.

Sarkodie and Joy B have a good relationship and they've grown together over the years. Their relationship dates back to 2013 when Sarkodie jumped on Joey B’s breakthrough single “Tonga”.

Since then, they have done a couple of back-to-back collaborations. Their latest collaboration is Sarkodie’s hip-hop song “Legend” off his “Alpha” EP.