Secret billionaire? Jackie Appiah reportedly owns 7 houses in East Legon

Although acquiring a property in East Legon is extremely expensive, new reports claim that Jackie Appiah is cashing in on seven houses purchased by herself.

According to a celebrity gossip blog ‘cutie_julls’ – which blew the cover on Zionfelix’s pregnancy brouhaha – the “Take Me as Your Wife” actress owns seven houses in East Legone alone and has already rented them out.

“Meet Jackie Appiah. Certified East Legon landlady. We confirmed we own 7 houses in one of the plush areas in Accra, East Legon to be precise,” the blog claimed.

The blog claimed that even though Jackie Appiah owns these houses, she still lives in her mother’s house with her son. It said Jackie Appiah’s mother takes care of his son.

“She has filled all her houses with tenants and lives in her mom’s house with her son and her mom who helps her take very good care of her child while she juggles her busy schedules,” it concluded.

Some social media users were shocked about this revelation, others were genuinely happy for her.

“She's dating Liberian president, why won't she invest? Haba,” Instagram user ‘olaraicheoma’ speculated. Another fired a stray bullet: “Where is Bob Risky the famous billionaire? Papa Africa.”

Jackie Appiah is well known for living a boujee lifestyle, but she doesn’t flaunt her properties. She has travelled around the world, from Dubai to Greece (you can name the rest), and occasionally shares photos from her vacations on social media.