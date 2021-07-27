RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Secret billionaire? Jackie Appiah reportedly owns 7 houses in East Legon

Authors:

David Mawuli

It seems the real billionaires are the quiet type as it has emerged that multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah owns seven houses in East Legon, Accra.

10 manières de porter des blazers comme une bosse inspirée par l'actrice Jackie Appiah
10 manières de porter des blazers comme une bosse inspirée par l'actrice Jackie Appiah

East Legon, a town in the Accra Metropolitan district, a district of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, is known for its plush settlement and is reportedly occupied by only the rich, bad and boujee.

Recommended articles

Although acquiring a property in East Legon is extremely expensive, new reports claim that Jackie Appiah is cashing in on seven houses purchased by herself.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

According to a celebrity gossip blog ‘cutie_julls’ – which blew the cover on Zionfelix’s pregnancy brouhaha – the “Take Me as Your Wife” actress owns seven houses in East Legone alone and has already rented them out.

“Meet Jackie Appiah. Certified East Legon landlady. We confirmed we own 7 houses in one of the plush areas in Accra, East Legon to be precise,” the blog claimed.

www.instagram.com

The blog claimed that even though Jackie Appiah owns these houses, she still lives in her mother’s house with her son. It said Jackie Appiah’s mother takes care of his son.

“She has filled all her houses with tenants and lives in her mom’s house with her son and her mom who helps her take very good care of her child while she juggles her busy schedules,” it concluded.

Some social media users were shocked about this revelation, others were genuinely happy for her.

Jackie Appiah on vacation
Jackie Appiah on vacation Pulse Ghana

“She's dating Liberian president, why won't she invest? Haba,” Instagram user ‘olaraicheoma’ speculated. Another fired a stray bullet: “Where is Bob Risky the famous billionaire? Papa Africa.”

Jackie Appiah is well known for living a boujee lifestyle, but she doesn’t flaunt her properties. She has travelled around the world, from Dubai to Greece (you can name the rest), and occasionally shares photos from her vacations on social media.

She, however, doesn’t show off where she lives or even her bedroom. The only bedroom she shows off are hotels where she lodges during vacations.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Video of Izuchukwu reading his suicide note before shooting himself emerges

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Little boy makes ATM that dispenses cash (video)

Here is everything you need to know about the new Nigerian international e-passport

The new Nigerian international e-passport is valid for 10 years [Legit.ng]

Black women are over 6 times more likely to get breast cancer from hair dye and relaxers- New study finds

Hair relaxers: The harsh truth about using them