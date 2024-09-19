ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sex is potent medicine but usage outside marriage is immoral – Selina Boateng

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian gospel artist Selina Boateng has spoken about the physiological benefits of sex, describing it as a form of medicine for both the body and mind.

Selina Boateng
Selina Boateng

In an interview with Taller Dee on No.1 FM’s Journey to Heaven programme, the singer highlighted the positive effects of sexual intimacy, particularly within marriage.

Recommended articles

"Sex is medicinal. It’s medicine," Selina stated, adding that doctors often inquire about sexual activity during health check-ups.

Selina Boateng
Selina Boateng Selina Boateng Pulse Ghana

"Sometimes when you report being sick to the hospital, the doctor asks if you’ve had sex. Yes, I’ve been asked that before."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alpha and Omega hitmaker further explained that sexual activity releases hormones that promote well-being. According to her, intimate acts like "smooching" can help relieve stress-related issues such as headaches and depression.

"It can relax your mind in such a beautiful way. It is part of the biological process. God made it so," she noted.

Selina BoatengSelina Boateng
Selina BoatengSelina Boateng ece-auto-gen

The gospel music star stressed that sex is a vital aspect of human life that should not be overlooked. "Sex is indispensable and cannot be taken out of the human experience," she said, advocating for its importance in marriage. She was, however, clear about her stance on premarital sex, stating that it is immoral and against biblical teachings.

"If you’re married, you have every right to use sex… If you’re not married, it is immoral to do it. It is not against the Bible when you’re married," she emphasised.

ADVERTISEMENT
Selina Boateng
Selina Boateng Selina Boateng Pulse Ghana

While encouraging married couples to freely share intimacy, Selina advised against public displays of sexual acts, citing respect for public decency.

She also revealed that, when possible, she uses sex to relax after performances.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fameye

My music is no different from Asake's - Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

Salma Mumin

I used to see things as a child - Salma Mumin speaks on becoming a prophetess

Mr Beautiful

Akrobeto was forced to wash Agya Koo's cars to massage his ego - Mr Beautiful

Pulse followers decide the greatest Ghanaian gospel artist

Pulse followers decide on the greatest Ghanaian gospel artist