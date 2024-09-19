Sex is potent medicine but usage outside marriage is immoral – Selina Boateng

"Sex is medicinal. It’s medicine," Selina stated, adding that doctors often inquire about sexual activity during health check-ups.

Selina Boateng Pulse Ghana

"Sometimes when you report being sick to the hospital, the doctor asks if you’ve had sex. Yes, I’ve been asked that before."

The Alpha and Omega hitmaker further explained that sexual activity releases hormones that promote well-being. According to her, intimate acts like "smooching" can help relieve stress-related issues such as headaches and depression.

"It can relax your mind in such a beautiful way. It is part of the biological process. God made it so," she noted.

The gospel music star stressed that sex is a vital aspect of human life that should not be overlooked. "Sex is indispensable and cannot be taken out of the human experience," she said, advocating for its importance in marriage. She was, however, clear about her stance on premarital sex, stating that it is immoral and against biblical teachings.

"If you’re married, you have every right to use sex… If you’re not married, it is immoral to do it. It is not against the Bible when you’re married," she emphasised.

Selina against PDA

While encouraging married couples to freely share intimacy, Selina advised against public displays of sexual acts, citing respect for public decency.