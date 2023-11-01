ADVERTISEMENT
I spend more than that 20k pounds on my girl, Shatta Wale blasts UK show promoters

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has been scheduled for a show at The Hangar in Wolverhampton on November 4th, 2023 but the concert has been called off.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

According to Shatta Movement Records, the promoters failed to comply with the protocol requirements and expectations desired by Shatta Wale's management.

In response, Bizzle Entertainment, the organisers of the concert, also released a press statement about the unexpected cancellation of the event by Shatta Wale management.

Bizzle Entertainment clarified that they had fully met all contractual requirements and had paid an initial 50% down payment in good faith, underscoring their dedication to ensuring the event's success.

Shatta Wale’s Wolverhampton concert organisers address cancellation claims
The statement has infuriated Shatta Wale who has gone on a social media rant to call out the show promoters.

"Forget some of these Ghanaian promoters abroad, when you want to help them then they decide to run cheap shit..

"They know they can't pay me, l was only trying to get to SM fans who wanted to see Shatta Wale and not that cheap 20k pounds which they sent half to Alordia the money sef ano see am more less chop am...

Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday
Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday Shatta Wale gifts his girlfriend on her birthday Pulse Ghana
"For God sake my girls Rolly and her 1 Month course for cosmetology not even including her personal driver and security cost more than this bullshit," he said.

Via Facebook comments, Shatta further added that, "This is the reason I don't like traveling cuz these fuckers think shatta wale is just like every artiste and forget they dealing with a business Mogul who doesn't take nonesense !!!"

Fuck who wants to listen to lies .what is 20k pounds to shatta wale.. That's some fucken hook up money ...l own tings in millions of dollars ... we know them all ...Clout chasers".

